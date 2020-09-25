Agitation over teachers' exam turns violent in Rajasthan as protesters pelt stones, torch vehicles

Image Source : PTI Protest over teachers' exam turns violent in Rajasthan

Candidates of a teachers' recruitment examination laid siege on a highway in Rajasthan, pelted stones and torched vehicles on Thursday over their demand to fill vacancies in the unreserved section with the Scheduled Tribe-category candidates. A large mob blocked the National Highway 8 in Bichhiwara area of Dungarpur, around 500 km south of Jaipur, District Collector Kana Ram said.

The candidates of the 2018 teachers' recruitment exam have been protesting for over the past fortnight to press for their demand to fill 1,167 general posts with ST-category candidates, police said.

The protesters pelted stones on the police force and torched several vehicles.

Police resorted to baton charge and fired tear gas to disperse the mob, according to officials.

Three persons have been arrested. Two police officials -- an assistant superintendent of police and a station house officer -- sustained minor injuries, Dungarpur SP Jai Yadav said.

Four police vehicles have been torched by protesters, Yadav added.

Additional police force has been deployed to control the situation, the district collector said.

