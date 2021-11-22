Rajasthan new cabinet: Portfolios allocated to ministers; CM Gehlot keeps Home, IT, Finance

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jaipur: Ramesh Meena takes oath as Cabinet minister in the presence of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Ghelot and Governor Kalraj Mishra

The Rajasthan government on Monday allocated portfolios to ministers of the new cabinet. CM Ashok Gehlot will be keeping the Home, Taxation, DOP, GAD, Cabinet Secretariat, NRI, Rajasthan state investigation Bureau, DIPR, IT & Communication, and Finance ministries. The development comes one day after 15 Congress MLAs were sworn in as ministers in the Rajasthan cabinet.

Dr. BD Kalla will look over the Education ministry, and Shanti Dhariwal will look after Local Self Government, Law & legal affairs, Legal consultancy office, Parliamentary affairs, and elections ministries. Parsadilal Meena will look after Health and Excise ministries.

Shortly after the cabinet rejigs, six MLAs, including three independents, were appointed advisers to CM Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan.

Twelve new faces have been inducted into the cabinet, fulfilling a key demand of former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot whose rebellion last year shook the state’s Congress government.

Independent legislators Babu Lal Nagar, Sanyam Lodha, and Ramkesh Meena have also been appointed advisers to Gehlot, according to a list released by the Chief Minister's Office.

All six MLA are considered close to Gehlot and were in the race to become ministers.

With the induction of 12 new ministers and the elevation of three ministers from MoS to cabinet rank today, the state now has 30 ministers, the maximum it can have.

