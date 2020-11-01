Rajasthan lockdown: Schools, colleges to remain closed till Nov 16; multiplexes, cinema halls till Nov 30

Image Source : FILE Rajasthan lockdown: Schools, colleges to remain closed till Nov 16

Rajasthan government on Sunday issued new guidelines for coronavirus lockdown in the state. The Ashok Gehlot government announced that the schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed for students and regular classes till 16 November.

Meanwhile, swimming pools, cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, entertainment parks, and similar places will remain closed for activities, and large congregations not permitted, till November 30.

Earlier, a state government official had said that the schools and colleges across Rajasthan will reopen from November 2. A ready proposal was sent to the government by the State Education Department.

Apparently, The proposal for reopening schools for senior classes from November 2 has been cancelled by the state government.

Rajasthan on Sunday recorded 1,754 new cases of COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths, taking the total number of coronavirus fatalities to 1,917. Currently, there are 15,255 active cases in the state while 1,81,575 patients have been recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases stands at 1,98,747.

