Rajasthan: Offices in educational institutions, malls allowed to open

Wednesday, May 20, 2020
     
The Rajasthan government on Tuesday allowed offices in educational institutions and malls to open in the fourth phase of the coronavirus lockdown, slated to end on May 31.

PTI PTI
Jaipur Updated on: May 20, 2020 8:15 IST
Image Source : PTI/FILE

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday allowed offices in educational institutions and malls to open in the fourth phase of the coronavirus lockdown, slated to end on May 31. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

According to an official statement, the offices will have to ensure social distancing is followed properly.

The chief minister said due to arrangements made by his government, the number of migrants walking on foot to their home has come down in the state.

Gehlot deputed 11 officers as in charge of districts where the number of COVID-19 patients is increasing. The officers will monitor the situation and ensure proper arrangements in these districts, the statement said. 

