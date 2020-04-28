Tuesday, April 28, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 66 new cases, state's tally rises to 2328; death toll at 51

Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 66 new cases, state's tally rises to 2328; death toll at 51

After 66 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state surged to 2328. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 28, 2020 10:21 IST
Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 66 new cases, state's tally rises to 2328; death toll at 51
Image Source : INDIA TV

Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 66 new cases, state's tally rises to 2328; death toll at 51

After 66 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state surged to 2328. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 850 confirmed infections. Rajasthan's 2,328 cases put it at number 4 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 8,590, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Here is the list of cases in the state so far: 

District Number of Cases
Ajmer 135
Alwar 7
Bharatpur 110
Bhilwara 35
Bikaner  37
Barmer 2
Churu 14
Dausa 21
Dholpur 7
Dungarpur 6
Jaipur 850
Jaisalmer 35
Jhunjhunu 42
Jodhpur 388
Jhalawar 40
Karauli 3
Kota 184
Nagaur 116
Pali 2
Pratapgarh 2
Sikar 6
Tonk 126
Udaipur 8
Rajasmand 1

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 29,000-mark taking positive cases toll to 29,435 including 934 deaths while 6,869 have recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Tuesday. On Monday evening, India's positive cases toll surged to 28,380 including 886 deaths and 6,362 have recovered.

 

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X