Image Source : INDIA TV Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 66 new cases, state's tally rises to 2328; death toll at 51

After 66 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state surged to 2328. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 850 confirmed infections. Rajasthan's 2,328 cases put it at number 4 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 8,590, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Here is the list of cases in the state so far:

District Number of Cases Ajmer 135 Alwar 7 Bharatpur 110 Bhilwara 35 Bikaner 37 Barmer 2 Churu 14 Dausa 21 Dholpur 7 Dungarpur 6 Jaipur 850 Jaisalmer 35 Jhunjhunu 42 Jodhpur 388 Jhalawar 40 Karauli 3 Kota 184 Nagaur 116 Pali 2 Pratapgarh 2 Sikar 6 Tonk 126 Udaipur 8 Rajasmand 1

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 29,000-mark taking positive cases toll to 29,435 including 934 deaths while 6,869 have recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Tuesday. On Monday evening, India's positive cases toll surged to 28,380 including 886 deaths and 6,362 have recovered.

