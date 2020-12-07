Image Source : VIDEO GRAB Rajasthan couple gets married in PPE kits after bride tests Covid positive on wedding day | WATCH

In another reminder of the world we are living in during this time of coronavirus, a couple in Rajasthan got married at a COVID care centre on Sunday. The couple tied the knot at Kelwara COVID Centre in Shahbad, wearing personal protection equipment (PPE) kits after the bride's COVID-19 report came positive on the wedding day.The marriage ceremony was conducted following the government's COVID protocols.

A video shared by ANI, shows them wearing personal protection equipment (PPE) kits as they take marital vows. The priest and one more attendee seen in the video are also wearing PPE kits.

#WATCH Rajasthan: A couple gets married at Kelwara Covid Centre in Bara, Shahbad wearing PPE kits as bride's #COVID19 report came positive on the wedding day.



The marriage ceremony was conducted following the govt's Covid protocols. pic.twitter.com/6cSPrJzWjR — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2020

The groom was seen wearing the traditional turban over the PPE suit along with the gloves while the bride was also wearing a face shield and gloves while performing the rituals.

In a unique twist during the wedding season, the video of the couple is doing rounds on social media platforms.

(With ANI inputs)

Latest India News