Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 72 new cases, state's tally rises to 7,100; death toll at 163

As 72 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday, the total number of cases in Rajasthan to rose to 7,100. According to the state's health department, 3,856 people have recovered from the COVID-19 infection. Meanwhile, with 1,826 cases, Jaipur has the highest number of COVID-19 infections in the state. So far, 163 people have lost their lives due to the virus.
Here is the list of cases in the state so far:
|District
|Number of Cases
|Ajmer
|233
|Alwar
|33
|Bharatpur
|123
|Bhilwara
|43
|Banswara
|68
|Bikaner
|41
|Barmer
|17
|Churu
|33
|Dausa
|32
|Dholpur
|24
|Dungarpur
|36
|Jaipur
|1,826
|Jaisalmer
|47
|Jhunjhunu
|54
|Jodhpur
|986
|Jhalawar
|48
|Karauli
|9
|Kota
|319
|Nagaur
|158
|Pali
|113
|Pratapgarh
|4
|Sikar
|26
|Tonk
|144
|Udaipur
|336
|Italian
|2
India coronavirus cases are nearing 1.4 lakh mark taking positive patients toll to 1,38,845 including 4,021 deaths and 57,721 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Monday.