Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 72 new cases, state's tally rises to 7,100; death toll at 163

Monday, May 25, 2020
     
As 72 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday, the total number of cases in Rajasthan to rose to 7,100. According to the state's health department, 3,856 people have recovered from the COVID-19 infection.

New Delhi Published on: May 25, 2020 10:30 IST
As 72 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday, the total number of cases in Rajasthan to rose to 7,100. According to the state's health department, 3,856 people have recovered from the COVID-19 infection. Meanwhile, with 1,826 cases, Jaipur has the highest number of COVID-19 infections in the state. So far, 163 people have lost their lives due to the virus. 

Here is the list of cases in the state so far: 

District Number of Cases
Ajmer 233
Alwar 33
Bharatpur 123
Bhilwara 43
Banswara 68
Bikaner  41
Barmer 17
Churu 33
Dausa 32
Dholpur 24
Dungarpur 36
Jaipur 1,826
Jaisalmer 47
Jhunjhunu 54
Jodhpur 986
Jhalawar 48
Karauli 9
Kota 319
Nagaur 158
Pali 113
Pratapgarh 4
Sikar 26
Tonk 144
Udaipur 336
Italian  2

India coronavirus cases are nearing 1.4 lakh mark taking positive patients toll to 1,38,845 including 4,021 deaths and 57,721 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Monday.

