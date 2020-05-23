Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 48 new cases, state's tally rises to 6542; death toll at 155

After 48 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state surged to 6,542 on Satruday. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases in 1,720 confirmed infections. Rajasthan's 6,542 cases put it at number 4 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 44,582 according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Here is the list of cases in the state so far:
|District
|Number of Cases
|Ajmer
|233
|Alwar
|33
|Bharatpur
|123
|Bhilwara
|43
|Banswara
|68
|Bikaner
|41
|Barmer
|17
|Churu
|33
|Dausa
|32
|Dholpur
|24
|Dungarpur
|36
|Jaipur
|1,673
|Jaisalmer
|47
|Jhunjhunu
|54
|Jodhpur
|986
|Jhalawar
|48
|Karauli
|9
|Kota
|319
|Nagaur
|158
|Pali
|113
|Pratapgarh
|4
|Sikar
|26
|Tonk
|144
|Udaipur
|336
|Italian
|2
Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 1.2 lakh mark taking positive patients toll to 1,25,101 including 3,720 deaths and 51,784 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Saturday