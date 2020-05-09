Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 57 new cases, state's tally rises to 3636; death toll at 103 

Saturday, May 09, 2020
     
After 57 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state surged to 3636 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases in 1160 confirmed infections

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 09, 2020 10:28 IST
After 57 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state surged to 3636 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases in 1160 confirmed infections. Rajasthan's 3636 cases put it at number 4 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 19,063 according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Here is the list of cases in the state so far: 

District Number of Cases
Ajmer 179
Alwar 14
Bharatpur 115
Bhilwara 39
Banswara 61
Bikaner  38
Barmer 1
Churu 14
Dausa 21
Dholpur 15
Dungarpur 9
Jaipur 1160
Jaisalmer 39
Jhunjhunu 42
Jodhpur 762
Jhalawar 42
Karauli 3
Kota 221
Nagaur 119
Pali 35
Pratapgarh 4
Sikar 7
Tonk 136
Udaipur 15
Italian  2

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 59,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 59,662 including 1,981 deaths while 17,847 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Saturday.

