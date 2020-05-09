Image Source : INDIA TV Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 57 new cases, state's tally rises to 3636; death toll at 103

After 57 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state surged to 3636 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases in 1160 confirmed infections. Rajasthan's 3636 cases put it at number 4 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 19,063 according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Here is the list of cases in the state so far:

District Number of Cases Ajmer 179 Alwar 14 Bharatpur 115 Bhilwara 39 Banswara 61 Bikaner 38 Barmer 1 Churu 14 Dausa 21 Dholpur 15 Dungarpur 9 Jaipur 1160 Jaisalmer 39 Jhunjhunu 42 Jodhpur 762 Jhalawar 42 Karauli 3 Kota 221 Nagaur 119 Pali 35 Pratapgarh 4 Sikar 7 Tonk 136 Udaipur 15 Italian 2

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 59,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 59,662 including 1,981 deaths while 17,847 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Saturday.

