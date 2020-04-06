Coronavirus death toll in Rajasthan rises to 6; over 270 COVID-19 positive cases in state

As the number of coronavirus cases is rising exponentially, eight more people have tested COVID-19 positive in Rajasthan including six who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi. According to the state's Health Ministry, the total number of positive cases in the state increased to 274.
Here is the list of COVID-19 positive case in the state so far:
Out of the eight people, five have tested positive in Jhunjhunu two in Dungarpur and one in Kota.
"The five people in Jhunjhunu and one in Dungarpur had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi. The total number of positive cases in the cases in the state has increased to 274," the State Health Department said in a circular.
Meanwhile, with an increase of 490 COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours, India's positive cases crossed the 4000 marks, mounting to 4067.
There are 3666 active cases across in India so far, while 292 people have been cured or discharged or have migrated. 109 death have been reported in the country till date.
