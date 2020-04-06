Coronavirus death toll in Rajasthan rises to 6; over 270 COVID-19 positive cases in state

Image Source : AP Daily wage laborer from Indian state of Rajasthan Mohammad Yusuf, center, and Azaruddin, walk on foot to their respective village in Pratapgargh in Indian states of Uttar Pradesh covering a distance of 1100 kilometers (687 miles) by hitching and walking, following a lockdown amid concern over spread of coronavirus on the outskirts of Prayagraj, India, Monday, March 30, 2020. The nationwide lockdown announced last week by Prime Minister Narendra Modi led to a mass exodus of migrant workers from cities towards their villages, often on foot, and without food and water, raising fears that the virus could have reached to the countryside where healthcare facilities are limited. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

As the number of coronavirus cases is rising exponentially, eight more people have tested COVID-19 positive in Rajasthan including six who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi. According to the state's Health Ministry, the total number of positive cases in the state increased to 274.

Out of the eight people, five have tested positive in Jhunjhunu two in Dungarpur and one in Kota.

"The five people in Jhunjhunu and one in Dungarpur had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi. The total number of positive cases in the cases in the state has increased to 274," the State Health Department said in a circular.

Meanwhile, with an increase of 490 COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours, India's positive cases crossed the 4000 marks, mounting to 4067.

There are 3666 active cases across in India so far, while 292 people have been cured or discharged or have migrated. 109 death have been reported in the country till date.

