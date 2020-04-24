Image Source : PTI Rajasthan: Nursing staff, 7 others test coronavirus positive in Jhalawar

At least eight people, including nursing staff, have tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan's Jhalawar. Out of the new cases, four people including a PG resident, nursing staff member and 2 ward boys work at the Jhalawar Medical College and Hospital. According to the Hospital Superintendent, Deepak Gupta, the number of coronavirus infected in the Jhalawar district has increased to 24.

A total of 76 new cases were registered in the state on Thursday out of which 15 were recorded in Jaipur taking the tally of the Rajasthan capital to 740 out of total 1,964 cases in the state, said Singh.

Jodhpur follows with 310 cases, Kota has 122, Tonk has 115, Ajmer and Bharatpur have 106 each, Nagaur has 93, Banswara has 61 cases, Jhunjhunu has 41, Bikaner has 37, Jaisalmer has 34 and Bhilwara has 33.

Among other districts, Churu has 14, Dausa 21, Dungarpur 5, Hanumangarh 10, Jhalawar 20, Sawai Madhopur 8, Sikar 4, Udaipur 4, Alwar 7, Barmer 2, Dholpur 1, Karauli 3, Pali and Pratapgarh 2 each.

Overall, 26 out of 33 districts in Rajasthan are affected.

India coronavirus confirmed cases have crossed 21,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 21,393 including 681 deaths and 4,258 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Thursday. Till Wednesday evening, confirmed cases tally in India were at 20,471 including 652 deaths while 3,960 have recovered as per data released by the Ministry of Health.

The nation is under 19-day extended lockdown that will remain in place till May after PM Modi on April 14 in a televised address to the nation announced it saying it was required to continue the fight against coronavirus.

