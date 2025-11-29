Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma unveils Rs 35 lakh crore 'investment pipeline' at FICCI | Video Strengthened law and order, time-bound project approvals, an enhanced single-window clearance system, and transparent land allocation have built investor trust. CM Bhajan Lal Sharma stressed that "Rajasthan now offers predictability," marking the state's top advancement for business stability.​

New Delhi:

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma pitched the state as India's premier investment destination at the FICCI Annual Convention and 98th AGM in Bharat Mandapam on Friday (November 28), announcing Rs 35 lakh crore in MoUs under the Rising Rajasthan initiative, with Rs 7 lakh crore already underway.​

Economic surge and investor confidence

Bhajan Lal Sharma highlighted Rajasthan's 12.2 per cent GSDP growth exceeding national averages, per capita income at Rs 1.85 lakh, and reforms like robust law enforcement, time-bound clearances, a streamlined single-window portal, and transparent land allocation. "Rajasthan offers predictability- our biggest draw for investors," he emphasized, crediting the double-engine Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments at state and Centre for fostering stability.​

Renewable energy and mineral leadership

Boasting 22,860 MW solar capacity nationwide and third in wind at 5,195 MW, Rajasthan eyes dominance in green hydrogen and ammonia. With 86 mineral types, the state shifts from raw supplier to processing hub for value-added industries, bolstering its green economy credentials.​

MSME boom and infrastructure push

Over 5 lakh MSMEs and 7,000 startups thrive via iStart, securing Rs 1,000 crore funding and 42,500 jobs. Infrastructure gets Rs 60,000 crore for roads, nine greenfield corridors, industrial clusters, logistics parks, border zones, aviation expansion, and urban projects to shrink distances across Rajasthan's vast expanse.​

Tourism renaissance and water boost

Bhajan Lal Sharma shared a Germany anecdote of families seeking Rajasthan wedding venues booked two years ahead, crediting forts, deserts, wildlife, and heritage for surging destination weddings, MICE, films, and eco-tourism; 662 havelis cleared of encroachments for restoration. Centre-backed water initiatives like ERCP, Yamuna pact, and Indira Gandhi Canal ensure district connectivity.​

Global invite and future events

Praising FICCI's outreach in UK, Germany, UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, Bhajan Lal Sharma invited investors: "Grow with Rajasthan- enterprise meets culture and opportunity." He announced the Global Rajasthan Agritech Meet (GRAM) in Jaipur, March 2026.​