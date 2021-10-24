Rajasthan bypolls: Gehlot exudes confidence of party win; says 'BJP nervous'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed confidence that the Congress candidates will win byelections for Vallabhnagar and Dhariyawad assembly seats.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed confidence that the Congress candidates will win byelections for Vallabhnagar and Dhariyawad assembly seats. The chief minister's statement comes ahead of bypolls in Rajasthan, scheduled to be held later this month. Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Gehlot on Saturday alleged the BJP is nervous and resorting to statements because they are in the 4th place in Vallabhnagar by-elections.

"The BJP is nervous and resorting to statements because they are in the 4th place in Vallabhnagar by-elections. Early trends are favouring us in Vallabhnagar and Dhariyawad. I believe that we will win both the seats," Gehlot told reporters.

"The Congress party is fighting the by-elections on the achievement of last 2.5 years of his government," the Rajasthan chief minister further said.

Further, he alleged that the BJP is using central agencies to create an environment of suffocation wherever the election happens.

"Wherever elections take place, they send messages to the officials of CBI, IT and ED to target certain people so that fear can be embedded in them. It creates an environment of suffocation. PM Modi should work on removing this," Gehlot said.

Assembly seats of Vallabh Nagar and Dhariyawad will go to by-polls on October 30.

Votes will be counted on November 2.

(With inputs from ANI)

