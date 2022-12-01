Rajasthan: BJP chief Nadda to launch 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' in Jaipur to corner Congress-ruled state government

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @BJP4RAJASTHAN BJP national president JP Nadda was welcomed by the party leaders at Jaipur Airport

Nadda in Rajasthan: In an attempt to corner the Congress-ruled Rajasthan government on issues related to farmers and governance, BJP national president JP Nadda will launch the party's 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' today (December 1) in Jaipur.

Earlier in the day, Nadda was welcomed by the BJP leaders at Jaipur Airport, including former chief minister Vasundhara Raje. Meanwhile, state party president Satish Poonia, Gulab Chand Kataria, MP Arjun Ram Meghwal, CP Joshi, Rajyavardhan Rathore and Diya Kumari were also present at the airport.

Nadda to hold a meeting at state BJP headquarters

In addition to addressing a public meeting at Dusshera Maidan, Nadda is also likely to hold a meeting at state BJP headquarters after offering prayers at Ram Mandir and Raja Park Gurudwara in the city.

The BJP chief will flag off 'Jan Aakrosh Raths'

Later in the day, the BJP chief will flag off 51 'Jan Aakrosh Raths' which will travel to different assembly constituencies across the state, a party leader said.

According to reports, the "Rath Yatras" in all 200 assembly constituencies of the state will start from December 3 and 4. The objective of the yatra is to corner the state Congress government on its fourth anniversary. It should be mentioned here that the assembly polls are due in the state next year.

(With inputs from PTI)

