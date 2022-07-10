Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rain alert! Maharashtra, Telangana witness floods; waterlogging in Ambala, Chandigarh as downpour continues

Rains alert: Rains have been lashing parts of India including Maharashtra, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, Haryana and others. While Maharashtra and Telangana are under a flood watch, Karnataka is witnessing a red alert due to continuous downpour. Cities like Ambala and Chandigarh are seeing incessant rains and waterlogging. Mumbai received light rains since Saturday morning while Pune received widespread rains, an IMD official said.

The intensity of rains in Konkan, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and parts of Marathwada will increase over the next four to five days due to a low-pressure area over Odisha and a cyclonic circulation spread over 7.6 kilometres, the India Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

Red alert issued in Maharashtra, Telangana

States of Maharashtra and Telangana have been witnessing continous rainfall. In Maharashtra, capital city Mumbai is seeing some respite from heavy downpour, but other areas like Hingoli and Nanded districts are witnessing floods, and residents are being moved to safer places. A red alert has been issued in Maharashtra and Telangana. Low-lying areas faced inundation while rivulets were in spate at several places following incessant rains in the last few days. Navipet in Nizamabad district of Telangana received 23 cms of rain, the Met Centre of IMD here said.

At least 130 villages in three districts of Maharashtra, all in the Marathwada and Vidarbha regions, were affected by heavy rains which caused floods in parts of these districts and at least 200 people were evacuated, but fortunately, no casualties are reported.

Waterlogging, floods in Ambala, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted heavy rains in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, and rightfully so, rains battered the states on Saturday, and heavy downpour continued on Sunday as well. Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr, Ropar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and several other cities of Punjab witnessed heavy showers between July 9 and July 10. Many cities in Haryana are also likely to witness a torrential downpour.

Karnataka's Madagh Masur lake completely filled up

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring issued alerts for Udupi, Mangalore, Kodagu, Uttara Kannada, Chickamagalur, Shimoga, Hassan predicting heavy rains in the regions till today. A forecast of widespread moderate to very heavy rains over Coastal Karnataka districts till today over Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada districts has been made by the department. Meanwhile, lak Madagh Masur in Karnataka got completely filled up. Video:

Apart from Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, Haryana and Punjab, the India Met Department has also predicted "extremely heavy rainfall" over Kerala, Gujarat, parts of North and South Goa.

