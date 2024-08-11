Weather today: IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi, know rainfall forecast for THESE states

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Rainfall alert for August 11

The national capital Delhi, which has suffered the brunt of severe heat in the past weeks, is receiving respite due to rainfall. On Saturday, the capital received light to moderate rain. Due to the rain, the roads were flooded in many places. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for the national capital from Wednesday to Friday. According to the Meteorological Department, cloudy weather and moderate rain are expected throughout the week in Delhi.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature of Delhi was recorded at 32.8 degrees Celsius, which is one degree below normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.8 degrees Celsius, which is two degrees below normal. The sky mostly remained cloudy on Saturday and light to moderate rain and thundershowers occurred at many places. Similar weather condition are expected on Sunday as well. Meanwhile, the rainfall is likely to continue in other parts of the country as well. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued rainfall alerts for 23 states.

Orange alert issued for these states

An orange alert has been issued on August 11 for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, the eastern part of Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, the western part of Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Northeastern states including, Tripura, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram. According to the weather department, these regions are likely to receive very heavy rains of 115.6-204.4 mm at isolated places.

Rainfall in other states

Apart from these states, the rainfalls are also heavy rainfall of about 70 mm is also likely in other states on August 11. Heavy rainfall to lash, Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Konkan and Goa, Central Maharashtra. Along with this, thundershowers may occur at different places in Rajasthan as well.