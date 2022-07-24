Sunday, July 24, 2022
     
Rare glimpse takes Twitter on storm! Rainbow-coloured sun halo spotted in Dehradun

Dehradun: Sun halo occurs due to sunlight refracting in millions of hexagonal ice crystals suspended in the atmosphere, Director Meteorological Centre Bikram Singh said.

Sri Lasya Edited By: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya Dehradun Published on: July 24, 2022 21:38 IST
Dehradun: In a rare occurence, a rainbow coloured sun halo was spotted in Dehradun on Sunday. A rare optic phenomenon, the sun halo or '22 degree halo' appears like a rainbow encircling the sun or moon at a radius of approximately 22 degrees. It occurs due to sunlight refracting in millions of hexagonal ice crystals suspended in the atmosphere, Director Meteorological Centre Bikram Singh said.

Netizens flooded social media with images and videos of the rare instance. Some called it a 'great site for weather lover'.

Check the reactions here:

Meanwhile, on Thursday,  an Uttarakhand Roadways bus turned turtle in Pauri district of the state, leaving 24 passengers injured, officials said.

The accident took place between Chandi bridge and Bhimgoda at around 5 am when the bus was on its way to Rishikesh from Tanakpur, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said.

Of the total 35 passengers, 11 escaped unhurt, it said, adding that the injured were admitted to a district hospital in Haridwar.

Intermittent rain in various parts of the state, over the past few days, has led to a series of landslides leaving 139 rural motor roads, three state highways, one national highway and three border roads in 10 districts, blocked by mounds of rubble.

