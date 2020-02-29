Thunderstorm, rain brings temperature down in Delhi-NCR

Image Source : INDIA TV Rain lashed many parts of Noida and Greater Noida. Photo from a housing society in Noida Extension.

Thundershowers lashed Delhi and parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) on Saturday evening, Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted moderately cloudy skies, strong surface winds along with very light rain and hail at isolated places.

The IMD has shared the latest satellite images of Delhi, Patiala and Jaipur radars that showed persistence of convective clouds over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and NCR, West UP and North East Rajasthan.

On Saturday, Delhiites woke up to a windy morning with the minimum temperature at 16.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season’s average.