Rain kills 3 in Jharkhand, bridge washed away

Three people have been killed, a minister's house boundary has collapsed and a bridge has been washed away due to incessant rains for the last five days in Jharkhand.

According to the police, three persons sleeping inside a mud house died after it collapsed on Monday at Amjhara village in Dumka district. The victims have been identified as Amdar Hembrom (60), Lukhi Marandi (30) and Lukhi Mumrmu (28). The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

The boundary wall of Jharkhand Social Welfare Minister Louis Marandi in Dumka district also fell due to the rains.

A river bridge in Chandalmara village in Pakur district was washed away due to the rains. Constructed in 2013-14 at a cost of over Rs 3 crore, the bridge was connecting thousands of people in Mahesh and Amprapara blocks.

The incessant rainfall for the last five days has badly affected people's lives in the state. Water has entered the low lying areas and according to local media reports, more than six people have died in different parts of the state till now.

Over six bridges have been damaged or washed away. In many places, boundary walls and houses have been badly damaged due to the rains.

According to the Met department in Ranchi, the monsoon has been active over Jharkhand in the last 24 hours. Most parts of Jharkhand have received rainfall, with Rajmahal in Sahebganj district receiving the highest rainfall of 280.4 mm.

According to the weather forecast, light to moderate rainfall is likely at many places in the district on October 1 and 2.

