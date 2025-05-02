Heavy rain, gusty winds sweep across Delhi-NCR; red alert issued, flight services affected The downpour brought much-needed relief from the relentless summer heat and offered a refreshing start to the day. However, while the showers were a welcome respite, they also triggered widespread waterlogging in several parts of the region.

Residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to a sudden change in weather early Friday as heavy rainfall, accompanied by gusty winds, lashed the region. The downpour brought much-needed relief from the relentless summer heat and offered a refreshing start to the day. However, while the showers were a welcome respite, they also triggered widespread waterlogging in several parts of the region.

Key areas such as Dwarka Underpass, South Extension Ring Road, Minto Road, RK Puram, Khanpur, and Lajpat Nagar faced waterlogging, which also led to traffic disruptions and commuter inconvenience in the morning.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Delhi on Friday, warning residents to brace for intense weather activity. The national capital is set to witness severe thunderstorms accompanied by squally winds, with speeds reaching 70 to 80 kmph over the next couple of hours, it added.

Air India issues advisory

The gusty winds accompanying the rain also had a ripple effect on flight operations across Northern India. Air India issued a travel advisory in light of the weather disturbances, urging passengers to stay updated on their flight schedules and check their flight status before leaving for the airport. "Thunderstorms and gusty winds have affected flight operations in parts of Northern India. Some of our flights to and from Delhi are being delayed, which is likely to impact our overall flight schedule. We are doing our best to minimise disruptions," Air India said in its statement on X.