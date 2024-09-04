Railways to roll out UMID cards for employees and pensioners for free treatment in AIIMS | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA UMID card will benefit about 12.5 lakh employees, more than 15 lakh pensioners and about 10 lakh dependents of the Railways.

The Indian Railways has come up with a great health care initiative for all its employees, pensioners, and their dependents who can now avail of treatment directly in hospitals like AIIMS and PGI with a minimal cost of Rs. 100.

The Railway authorities will now issue Unique Medical Identification (UMID) cards to all its employees, their dependents and pensioners, through which they will be able to get free treatment in Railway empaneled hospitals or diagnostic centres and all the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the country. This card will be made for Rs 100. This new system will benefit about 12.5 lakh employees, more than 15 lakh pensioners and about 10 lakh dependents from the Railways.

The Railways informed that through this card, employees, pensioners or dependents will be able to get treatment in any hospital or diagnostic center included in the panel of railways. This card can be used for emergency or general treatment. If someone does not have a UMID card, their UMID number will also be valid for treatment. Under special circumstances, referrals will be issued for some hospitals, which will be valid for a period 30 days.

Under the new policy, treatment will now be possible without referral. This will provide them with medical facilities without any hindrance and will also resolve complaints related to doctors’ referrals. No referral will be required for treatment in national institutes like PGIMER Chandigarh, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bangalore, and 25 AIIMS in the country. Not only treatment but also necessary medicines will be provided in these institutions.

Railway Board Executive Director (Transformation) Pranav Kumar Malik ordered the issuance of Unique Medical Identification (UMID) cards. This decision has come into effect with immediate effect. The UMID card will be kept in DigiLocker through the Health Management Information System (HMIS). It will also be available on the profiles of employees and pensioners.

