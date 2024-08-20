Railways to install AI-enabled CCTV cameras on locomotives, yards to address rising train accidents

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The image has been used for representative purposes only.

Indian Railways: In response to the increasing number of rail accidents across the country, the Railway Board has announced plans to install CCTV cameras equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology on all locomotives and at key yards, according to officials. During a press briefing at Prayagraj Railway Junction, Railway Board Chairperson and CEO Jaya Verma Sinha stated that these AI-enabled cameras will play a crucial role in detecting unusual situations, and enhancing safety measures. "We are installing CCTV cameras with AI technology on every locomotive and at all significant yards," she said.

Addressing railway track safety, Sinha assured that security agencies will maintain continuous surveillance of the tracks during the Kumbh Mela to prevent any damage by antisocial elements. While reviewing preparations for the upcoming Kumbh Mela, Sinha expressed confidence that infrastructure and capacity expansion projects would be completed ahead of the event. She highlighted that during the 2019 Kumbh Mela, approximately 530 special trains were operated. For the main bathing event in Kumbh 2025, around 900 special trains are expected to run.

Sinha said over 30 crore pilgrims are anticipated for this Kumbh Mela, and detailed plans are being made for managing the crowd in emergencies. She said the Prayagraj Junction had been selected as an Amrit Bharat Station, with one side of the building expected to be ready before the Kumbh and the entire station within the next one to two years. The Railway Board Chairperson also reviewed preparations for the Kumbh Mela with general managers of North Central Railway, Northern Railway, and Northeast Frontier Railway and conducted on-site inspections at various stations, an official said.

Rail accidents: A matter of concern

It is pertinent to mention that train accidents have been a matter of persistent concern in the country. Despite substantial investments in modernisation and safety measures, incidents such as derailments, collisions, and level-crossing accidents continue to occur. In the last five years, India has seen many railway accidents which have resulted in huge loss of life and property. The recent being the derailment of at least 20 coaches of the Sabarmati Express (Train number 19168), en route to Ahmedabad on August 17. The accident occurred around 2:30 AM when the coaches derailed in a block section between Kanpur and Bhimsen station.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Several coaches of Sabarmati Express derail near Kanpur, no serious injuries reported | VIDEO