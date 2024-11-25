How many individuals did Railways recruit in last decade? Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw discloses

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said that five lakh railway employees have been recruited transparently in the last decade which surpassed the 4.4 lakh recruits between 2004 and 2014, according to a press release from the Ministry of Railways.

The Railway Minister was speaking at the National Convention of the All India SC/ST Railway Employees Association at Ajani Railway Ground, Nagpur. During his address, he highlighted the introduction of an annual recruitment calendar, a first in Indian Railways' history, the release stated.

The Minister also detailed significant railway reforms, including the production of special and general coaches, with 12,000 general coaches currently under production. He unveiled a souvenir commemorating the efforts of the association during the event. During his visit, Vaishnaw paid homage to Babasaheb Ambedkar at the Central Memorial in Deekshabhoomi. The two-day convention will conclude tomorrow on Constitution Day.

Centre to observe Constitution Day

Notably, the Centre has announced to observe Constitution Day throughout the year, with a focus on educating citizens about the members of the Drafting Committee of the Constitution, the pivotal role of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, and the contributions of the 15 women involved in drafting the law of the land.

Providing details about the government's plan, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced that November 26 marks 75 years since the Constitution was adopted. To commemorate this milestone, the year-long campaign 'Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Swabhiman' will be launched, with efforts to reach every district and village, including widespread recitation of the Preamble.

Meghwal said, "Respect for the Constitution and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar has always been a core principle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. Reflecting this commitment, Prime Minister Modi initiated the annual celebration of November 26 as Constitution Day."

(With inputs from agencies)