Railways cancels 72 trains ahead of Raksha Bandhan, 22 routes changed | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative Image

Indian Railways has cancelled 72 trains that pass between Maharashtra's Rajnandgaon and Nagpur railway stations as the department is laying a third track between the stations. For the construction of this line, large-scale pre-interlocking and electronic interlocking work is being done between Rajnandgaon-Kalamna station. Due to this, 100 trains are getting affected on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Out of these, about 72 trains have been cancelled. The route of 22 has been changed and the route of 6 trains has been shortened.

The railway administration has cancelled these trains between 4 and 20 August. As the festival of Rakshabandhan is on 19 August and people planning to travel, need to recheck the status of their trains. Railways is spending about Rs 3,540 crore for 228 km third line connectivity between Rajnandgaon and Nagpur stations.

Trains cancelled

08711/08712 Dongargarh-Gondia-Dongargarh MEMU Special between August 7-19

08713/08716 Gondia-Itwari-Gondia MEMU Special between August 7-19

08281/08284 Itwari-Tirodi-Tumsar Road MEMU Special between August 7-19

08714/08715 Itwari-Balaghat-Itwari MEMU Special between August 7-19

18239/18240 Korba-Itwari-Korba Express between August 7-19

20825/20826 Bilaspur-Nagpur Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express between August 7-19

08756/08751 Itwari-Ramtek-Itwari MEMU Special from August 7 to 20

08754/08755 Itwari- Ramtek-Itwari MEMU Special from August 7 to 20

12855/12856 Bilaspur-Itwari-Bilaspur Intercity Express from August 7 to 20

11753/11754 Itwari-Rewa-Itwari Express from August 7 to 20

08282/08283 Tirodi-Itwari-Tumsar Road MEMU Special from August 8 to 20

08267/08268 Raipur-Itwari-Raipur MEMU Special from August 6 to 19

18109/18110 Tatanagar-Itwari-Tatanagar Express from August 6-20

11201/11202 Nagpur-Shahdol-Nagpur Express from August 14-20

12834/12833 Howrah-Ahmedabad-Howrah Express from August 10-14

12860/12859 Howrah -Mumbai-Howrah Geetanjali Express from August 5-14

18237/18238 Korba-Amritsar-Korba Chattisgarh Express from August 4 to 17

18030/18029 Shalimar-LTT-Shalimar Express from August 11 to 19

12410/12409 Nizamuddin-Raigarh-Nizamuddin Gondwana Express from August 12 to 19

11756/11755 Rewa- Itwari-Rewa Express from August 13-19

12771/12772 Secunderabad-Raipur-Secunderabad Express from August 7-15

22846/22845 Hatia-Pune-Hatia Express from August 5-11

12880/12879 Bhubaneswar-LTT-Bhubaneswar Express and 22894/22893 Howrah-Sai Nagar-Howrah Express from August 8 to 17

12812/12811 Hatia-LTT-Hatia Express from August 16-18

12442/12441 New Delhi-Bilaspur-New Delhi Rajdhani Express from August 13-15

12222/12221 Howrah-Pune-Howrah Duronto Express from August 15-17

20857/20858 Puri-Sai Nagar Shirdi-Puri Express from August 9 to 18

12993/12994 Puri-Gandhidham-Puri Express from August 16 to 19

22939/22940 Okha-Bilaspur-Okha Express from August 10 to 19

20822/20821 Santragachi-Pune-Santragachi Express from August 17-19

12767/12768 Sahib Nanded-Santragachi-Sahib Nanded Express from August 12-14

2905/22906 Okha-Shalimar-Okha Express from August 18-20

2973/22974 Gandhidham-Puri-Gandhidham Express from August 14-17

22827/22828 Puri-Surat-Surat Express from August 11 to 13

20823/20824 Puri-Ajmer-Puri Express from August 1 to 13

Short terminated trains

12105/12106 Mumbai-Gondia-Mumbai Express will be short terminated at Wardha and will not operate between Wardha and Gondia from August 13-19

11039/11040 Kolhapur-Gondia-Kolhapur Express will terminate at Wardha and will operate between Wardha and Gondia from August 12-19

08743/08744 Gondia-Itwari-Gondia Express will be terminated at Kamptee and will not operate between Kamptee and Itwari from August 7-19

Diverted trains

12807/12808 Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam will be diverted from Vijayawada. Will run from Balharshah and Nagpur between August 6-20

20843/20844 Bilaspur-Bhagat Ki Kothi-Bilaspur Express will run from August 5-17 via Bilaspur, New Katni and Itarsi

20845/ 20846 Bilaspur-Bikaner-Bilaspur Express from August 8-11 via New Katni and Itarsi

12151/12152 LTT-Shalimar-LTT Express from August 8 to 11 via Bhusaval, Itarsi, New Katni and via Bilaspur from August 14-17

22512/22511 Kamakhya-LTT-Kamakhya Express from August 3 via Burdwan, Asansol, New Katni, Itarsi and via Bhusaval from August 10-19

20917/20918 Indore-Puri-Indore Express via Bilaspur, New Katni and Itarsi from August 13-15

22815/22816 Bilaspur Ernakulam-Bilaspur Express via Raipur, Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada from August 12-14

22847/22848 Visakhapatnam-LTT-Visakhapatnam Express via Vijayawada, Ballarshah, Wardha and Bhusaval from August 18-20

22620/22619 Bilaspur-Tirunelveli-Bilaspur Express will run via Gondia, Nagbhid and Ballarshah from August 11 to 20

22648/22647 Kochuveli-Korba-Kochuveli Express will run via Balharshah, Nagbhid and Gondia from August 12 to 14.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan: High alert issued after 19 people die in rain-related incidents