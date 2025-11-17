Railway stations could soon get McDonald's, KFC, Haldiram outlets? The updated policy introduces an entirely new category, Premium Brand Catering Outlet, besides the existing three types of stalls that were previously authorised to sell only light refreshments, snacks, tea, milk and juice.

New Delhi:

Passengers travelling through railway stations will soon have access to popular brands such as McDonald’s, KFC, Pizza Hut, Baskin-Robbins, Bikanervala and Haldiram’s, following a major policy update by the Railway Board. In a circular issued to all zonal railways as per various media reports, the Board confirmed that these premium food chains will now be permitted to operate at stations across the country.

This move comes after a formal proposal from the South Central Railway, prompting the Board to amend the Indian Railways Catering Policy, 2017.

New category added

The updated policy introduces an entirely new category, Premium Brand Catering Outlet, besides the existing three types of stalls that were previously authorised to sell only light refreshments, snacks, tea, milk and juice. According to media reports, single-brand outlets will be allowed where sufficient demand exists, with flexibility to integrate them into station layouts. Importantly, the entry of these brands will not affect reservation quotas meant for SC, ST, OBCs, freedom fighters/widows, and those displaced by railway land acquisition.

Allotment only through e-Auction

Railway officials have clarified that these premium brand outlets:

Cannot be allotted on a nomination basis

Will only be awarded through a standardised e-auction

Will operate for a five-year tenure, similar to other catering stalls

The Minimum Licence Fee (MLF) and other conditions will also follow existing policy rules.

According to reports the decision closely aligns with the ongoing redevelopment of over 1,200 railway stations across India. Upgraded stations especially in Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and other major cities are being designed with enhanced commercial zones that can accommodate large branded outlets. High passenger traffic at many stations has long created demand for reliable, hygienic, branded food options, officials noted.

“Zones will assess demand, available space and implementation requirements and will formulate special contract conditions,” an official told the Times of India.

Once operational, these premium outlets will add to the 10 lakh-plus meals served daily to passengers by IRCTC across the railway network.