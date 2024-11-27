375 km railway network expansion to boost connectivity in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and MP

Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, provided detailed insights into three major railway infrastructure projects that have been approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) which will significantly drive economic growth and boost connectivity in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

While discussing the details of the project and its benefits to the Khandesh region of North Maharashtra and connectivity to the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh, the Minister highlighted the significant role of the 375 km multi-tracking projects, which include the Jalgaon-Manmad 4th line (160 km), Bhusawal-Khandwa 3rd & 4th lines (131 km), and the Prayagraj (Iradatganj)-Manikpur 3rd line (84 km). These projects are set to boost connectivity between Mumbai and Prayagraj and aim to facilitate the movement of both passenger and freight trains, thereby driving the socio-economic growth of the region.

Project connectivity to facilitate seamless movement of agricultural, industrial goods

The Minister further elaborated that these three projects, approved at the Cabinet level, are part of a comprehensive strategy to improve container movement between Purvanchal and Mumbai, including Varanasi. A detailed survey extending to Varanasi was conducted to ensure the corridor caters to the needs of emerging industries. These projects will enhance the logistic capacity of this section. This section will also work as a feeder section to the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC), helping to decongest cities and major railway stations while enhancing connectivity to key ports in Maharashtra, such as Jawaharlal Nehru Port Mumbai and the upcoming Vadhwan Port. This connectivity will facilitate the seamless movement of both agricultural and industrial goods, thus strengthening the logistics ecosystem and supporting economic development.

The Minister further emphasised the success of the recently launched Shetkari Samridhi Rail from Deolali to Danapur, which has achieved 200 per cent occupancy since its inception. This innovative train service, with 10 passenger coaches and 10 coaches dedicated to agricultural produce, was introduced based on suggestions from farmers in Nashik. Many small-scale farmers expressed the need for a flexible transportation solution, as they are often unable to book an entire train. The Shetkari Samridhi Rail allows farmers to transport varied quantities, from half a quintal of produce like onions or pomegranates to larger consignments such as 10 quintals of soybeans.

He further said that this train has been widely appreciated for its farmer-friendly approach, with positive feedback highlighting its popularity and utility. Encouraged by its success, plans are underway to expand similar services to other regions, enabling more farmers to benefit from affordable and reliable transportation for their agricultural products.

Kavach Version 4.0

He highlighted that Kavach Version 3.2, which had been successfully implemented over 1600 km, is now being upgraded to the enhanced Kavach Version 4.0. Kavach Version 4.0 was approved on July 16 by RDSO. The upgraded version incorporates advanced features to further bolster safety and efficiency in train operations. A massive initiative is underway to equip 10,000 locomotives with Kavach technology, with orders already placed and over 9,000 technicians and engineers trained for its installation. Comparing the scale of this project to starting a new telecom company, the Union Minister shared that testing between Sawai Madhopur and Kota has been completed, and the section is now operational with Kavach 4.0. Additionally, certification for the Mumbai-Vadodara corridor is underway, while installation has commenced on routes such as Delhi-Mathura, Delhi-Alwar, and Delhi-Kanpur.

As of now, Kavach 4.0 has been installed over 1,000 km, with plans to extend it to the entire country within the next six years. Vaishnaw highlighted that while India is targeting nationwide coverage in just six years, other countries have taken more than 20 years to implement similar safety systems across their networks.The installation process has been made highly efficient, with Kavach being fitted on a locomotive in just 22 hours post-training. Achieving speeds of 130 km/h and beyond is not feasible without Automatic Train Protection (ATP) systems like Kavach, he added.

The Union Minister also outlined the environmental and economic benefits of the railway projects, emphasizing that the Railways, as an environment-friendly and energy-efficient mode of transportation, will play a crucial role in achieving the country's climate goals while significantly reducing logistics costs. He highlighted that these projects will contribute to the reduction of 271 crore kilograms of CO2 emissions, which is equivalent to the plantation of 15 crore trees. The total cost of these three projects is approximately Rs 7,927 crore, and they are expected to be completed in four years. The projects will result in incremental loading of 50 million tons of cargo and will save a total of 15 crore litres of diesel per year. This underscores the Government's commitment to sustainable development and economic growth through green and efficient infrastructure.

375 km of railway line projects to connect key regions

These sections of 375 km of railway line projects will connect key regions, including the Mumbai-Prayagraj-Varanasi route, Mumbai-Howrah golden diagonal, and Mumbai-Manmad-Bhusaval-Khandwa-Satna-Prayagraj-Varanasi route. The projects will enable the operation of additional passenger trains, benefiting pilgrims travelling to Jyotirlingas in Nashik (Trimbakeshwar), Khandwa (Omkareshwar), and Varanasi (Kashi Vishwanath), as well as to religious destinations in Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Gaya, and Shirdi. By improving capacity and operational efficiency, the projects will also enhance connectivity between the Khandesh region in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Purvanchal in North India, and Mumbai in the West.

In addition to religious and cultural benefits, these projects will promote tourism by improving access to key attractions such as the Khajuraho UNESCO World Heritage Site, Ajanta and Ellora Caves UNESCO World Heritage Sites, Devgiri Fort, Asirgarh Fort, Rewa Fort, Yawal Wildlife Sanctuary, Keoti Falls, Purwa Falls, and more.