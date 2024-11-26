Good news for Mumbaikars: Western Railway to add THESE many AC local trains from Nov 27 | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : X AC local trains in the Mumbai Suburban section

The Western Railway on Tuesday said the authorities have decided to increase the number of AC local services over the Mumbai Suburban section with effect from Wednesday, November 27, 2024. The Indian Railways asserted the decision was taken considering the popularity and growing demand by the commuters.

"Looking at the popularity and growing demand by the commuters, Western Railway has decided to increase the number of AC local services over Mumbai Suburban section with effect from Wednesday, 27th November 2024. With the introduction of 13 new AC services, the total number of AC services will now increase from 96 to 109 on Weekdays and from 52 to 65 on Saturdays and Sundays," the Western Railways said in a statement on X.

According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, there has been a substantial rise in the number of commuters traveling by AC local trains.

Hence, for the benefit of passengers and to ease the crowd, 13 more AC services are being augmented over Western Railways by replacing existing non-AC 12 car services, it added.

On November 27, 2024, out of these newly introduced AC Locals, the first local service will run from Churchgate at 12.34 hrs and thereafter, the regular run of all the newly introduced AC locals will run as per the timetable, it added.

Abhishek further stated out of the additional 13 services being introduced, 6 services are in the UP direction and 7 services are in the DOWN direction.

Image Source : XTimetable of new trains

Trains on up direction:

In the up direction, there are 2 services each between Virar - Churchgate and Bhayandar - Churchgate and one service each between Virar - Bandra & Bhayandar - Andheri.

Trains on down direction:

Similarly, in the down direction, there are two services between Churchgate - Virar, one service each between Churchgate Bhayandar, Andheri - Virar, Bandra Bhayandar, Mahalaxmi - Borivali and Borivali - Bhayandar.

Also read: Is Rahul Gandhi also British citizen? Allahabad HC seeks reply from Home Ministry, next hearing on Dec 19