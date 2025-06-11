Railway Minister suspends four officials for providing dirty train coaches to BSF personnel, orders probe The action came a day after the Northeast Frontier Railway Zone dismissed the allegations in a post on X, where social media users criticised the railways over the condition of the coaches while reacting to videos of the train that surfaced online.

New Delhi:

A major controversy has erupted after Border Security Force (BSF) personnel from Tripura were transported to Jammu and Kashmir for Amarnath Yatra duty in a train with dilapidated and dirty coaches. The shocking visuals of the train surfaced online, triggering a wave of public outrage and sharp criticism on social media platforms.

In response, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took action on Wednesday and ordered the suspension of four railway officials and directed a full-fledged inquiry into the matter. According to a statement released by the Railway Ministry, the minister emphasised that the dignity and honour of India's security forces are non-negotiable.

The dignity of the security forces is paramount: Railway Minister

Three senior section engineers and a coaching depot officer of Alipurduar Rail Division have been suspended by the Railway Minister, the press note from the Railway Ministry said. “The Railway Minister said that the dignity of the security forces is paramount and such negligence will not be tolerated at any level. An enquiry has also been ordered so that such incidents shouldn’t take place in future,” it said. The ministry said that a special train with all facilities has been arranged for smooth and comfortable movement of the security personnel.

BSF troops flag poor train condition

About 1,200 BSF troops drawn from 13 companies were scheduled to board a special train on June 6 for Jammu Tawi from Udaipur in Tripura. The train had to make a few stops in between and collect troops from four locations in Tripura, Assam and West Bengal. Officials said the train was made available to the BSF on June 9, and when they saw its "poor and unhygienic" condition, the jawans inspecting a coach recorded videos. The troops were part of the additional deployment of central forces being done by the Union government for the annual Amarnath Yatra scheduled to take place from July 3 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Amarnath Yatra 2025

The Amarnath Yatra will be conducted for 38 days and is scheduled to end on August 9. The Centre has ordered the deployment of a total of 581 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) comprising about 42,000 on-ground personnel for the conduct of the yatra. Special security arrangements are being made as the pilgrimage, which has been targeted by terror outfits in the past, is taking place in the backdrop of the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

(With PTI inputs)

