Railway establishes 'Rail Rakshak Dal' for quick response amid rising train accidents

Amid the rising train accidents across India, the Indian Railways on Tuesday established a quick response team called 'Rail Rakshak Dal' to deal with unforeseen situations. The force has been established as part of a pilot project in the North Western Railway (NWR) zone. According to Indian Railways, Rail Rakshak Dal is capable of reaching the accident site promptly and can quickly conduct rescue operations.

During the launch, Jyoti Kumar Satija, IG RPF, North Western Railway called it a proud moment as it is the first time that RPF has been roped into the rescue process. She said, "It's a proud moment for us that our Railway minister has taken this initiative for quick response in rescue during any mishap. NWR has been given this responsibility in the pilot project. It's for the first time that RPF is being included in the rescue process..."

Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects 'Kavach 4.0'

Meanwhile, Union Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected Kavah 4.0 on a train in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur. After the inspection, he said that Kavach 4.0 started for the first time from Sawai Madhopur. He said that in the coming years, 10,000 locomotives will be covered with armour. He said, "Kavach 4.0 has started for the first time in India from Sawai Madhopur... The work of installing armour in this area has been completed, this is just the beginning, in the coming years, 10 thousand locomotives will be covered with armour and 9 thousand kilometres of additional armour work will be done..."

He also warned the conspirators to refrain from politicising the railways. He said that NIA will be roped in to take action. He said, "I want to clearly tell those who are trying to derail the trains that they should not try to politicise the railways. Strict action will be taken against them with the help of state police and NIA."