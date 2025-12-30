Raihan Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi's son, gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Aviva Baig: Sources According to sources, Raihan proposed to Aviva, who accepted, and the engagement has received the consent of both families a few days ago. It is also reported that Aviva Baig and her family are based in Delhi.

New Delhi:

Raihan Vadra, the son of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and businessman Robert Vadra, has reportedly exchanged rings with his longtime partner, Aviva Baig. Sources confirmed the engagement to India TV and that the couple have been in a relationship for 7 years.

Raihan is said to have proposed, and Aviva accepted. The engagement has reportedly been approved by both families. Only close family members were present in the ceremony.

Aviva Baig and her family are based in Delhi.

About Raihan Vadra

Raihan, aged 25, has largely stayed away from the political spotlight and is building an independent identity beyond his family’s public profile. Born on August 29, 2000, he developed an early interest in art and photography. Although he is rarely seen in public, he has made occasional appearances at political events, usually maintaining a low profile.

Professionally, Raihan works as an installation and visual artist, with a strong focus on travel and nature photography, which he frequently shares on social media. He has held solo exhibitions, including Dark Perception and The India Story, the latter showcased in Kolkata, earning recognition for his creative work.

Raihan completed his schooling in Delhi and Dehradun and later pursued higher education at SOAS University in London. He remains focused on establishing a distinct personal and professional identity through his artistic practice.

He also has a younger sister, Miraya Vadra. A photograph of the siblings casting their votes during the Lok Sabha elections previously went viral on social media.

Who is Aviva Baig?

According to her website, Aviva Baig is a Delhi-based photographer whose work explores the many layers of everyday life. Her images bring together simplicity and complexity, shaped by a keen eye and the sensibility of a quiet observer.

Over the past 5 years, she has exhibited at You Cannot Miss This with Method Gallery in 2023, You Cannot Miss This as part of the India Art Fair Young Collector Programme in 2023, The Illusory World at The Quorum Club in 2019, and India Design ID with K2 India in 2018.

She is also the co-founder of Atelier 11, a photographic studio and production company that collaborates with agencies, brands, and clients across India.

