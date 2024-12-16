Rahul Gandhi writes to Jaishankar, urges to take up issue of Indian fishermen’s arrest

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday wrote to Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar in connection with the plight of Indian fisherfolk currently languishing in Sri Lankan jails and facing loss of livelihoods due to the impounding of fishing vessels by Sri Lankan authorities.

“As we prepare to host the Sri Lankan President on his first official visit to India, I request the Indian government to kindly take up the persistent issue of the Indian fisherfold who accidentally cross the International Maritime Boundary (IMBL), and secure their early release,” the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha wrote.

Gandhi also urged the Centre to waive fines imposed on fishermen and secure their lease to ensure Inter governmental mechanisms like the Joint Working Group meet regularly to resolve pending issues with Colombo.

Sri Lanka President visits India

This comes as Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka started off his three-day visit to India. Disanayaka on Sunday held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

He is also scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday that is expected to focus on boosting bilateral engagement in areas of trade, investment, energy and maritime security.

In the delegation-level talks between Modi and Disanayaka, the Indian side is also likely to convey to the Sri Lankan leader New Delhi's expectations from Colombo to fulfil the aspirations of the Tamil community in the island nation.

The Tamil community in Sri Lanka has been demanding the implementation of the 13th Amendment that provides for devolution of power to it. The 13th Amendment was brought in after the Indo-Sri Lankan agreement of 1987.

This is the first bilateral visit of Dissanayake to India after assuming office in September. He was accorded a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday.

