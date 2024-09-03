Rahul Gandhi urges party leaders not to public with any issue, instead raise it within the party

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi during the Congress meeting in New Delhi.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi along with other senior leraders on Tuesday met the newly appointed secretaries and joint secretaries of the party and urged everyone to be away from factionalism and asked them to not go public if they have any issue, instead they should raise it within the party platforms. The meeting was attended by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and party GS-O K C Venugopal.

The message from the Congress leadership in this first meeting was clear that leaders will have to perform, and their performance will be reviewed after six months, and accountability will be fixed.

According to sources, Rahul Gandhi said that future leaders will come out of these leaders only and added that the leadership is to promote the junior lot and not to reject them.

However, he has a stern warning for everyone to be away from factionalism and asked leaders to not go public if they have any issue, instead they should raise it within the party platforms.

Senior party leader KC Venugopal asked leaders to be in their states at least for fifteen days in a month, he also said the performance of all new office bearers will be reviewed in six months.

He also emphasized the fact that the party has limited resources, hence all the new office bearers will have bear with that.

In the meantime, Rahul Gandhi asked everyone to save the constitution and safeguard the ideology of the Congress party across the country.

Suggestions were also made by some secretaries that before appointing a spokesperson and district president in states, the party should ensure the commitment to the ideology of the party.