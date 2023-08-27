Rahul Gandhi tries his hand at chocolate-making in Tamil Nadu's Ooty | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Ooty factory

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen making chocolates at a factory in Tamil Nadu's Ooty. In a video shared by the Congress MP on Sunday of his visit, he was seen interacting with the all-women staff and sought detailed information on how the candies are made.

Rahul Gandhi had visited one of Ooty's most celebrated brands 'Moddys Chocolates' in the famous hill town situated in the Nilgiris, earlier this month while on his way to his parliamentary constituency Kerala's Wayanad after his Lok Sabha membership was restored. At the Moddys Chocolates, 70 women are employed to do the various tasks.

70 incredible women drives one of Ooty’s famous chocolate factories

Sharing a clip of the video on X, the 53-year-old leader wrote, “A team of 70 incredible women drives one of Ooty’s famous chocolate factories! The story of Moddys Chocolates is a remarkable testament to the great potential of India's MSMEs."

In a video, the Congress leader can be seen turning into a baker and learning the process of chocolate making at the factory. He also tries to learn a bit of Tamil as he asks, “How do I say batao in Tamil?” Gandhi mentions his younger sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too as he said, “You should call my sister here.”

Ooty's most celebrated brands: Moddys Chocolates

Nestled amidst the picturesque Nilgiris lies a globally renowned Indian industry - the chocolate-makers of Ooty. "On my way to Wayanad, recently, I had the delightful experience of visiting one of Ooty's most celebrated brands: Moddys Chocolates," he said while sharing the full video on his YouTube channel.



“The entrepreneurial spirit of the couple behind this small business, Muralidhar Rao and Swati, is inspiring. Equally remarkable is the all-women team which works alongside them. This dedicated team of 70 women crafts some of the most exquisite couverture chocolates I've ever tasted,” Gandhi said.

Single GST rate imperative measures to shield the MSMEs

Terming the GST as the "Gabbar Singh Tax" he said, “However, like countless other small and medium businesses across India, Moddys is grappling with the burden of the same adversary - the Gabbar Singh Tax. In a landscape where the government appears to favour larger corporations to the detriment of the MSME sector, it is the pure grit of hard-working Indians like the women I met here that sustains India's growth.”

He called for a single GST rate among the imperative measures to shield the MSMEs, which he said collectively possess the power to drive the country's growth engine. "Creating industrial hubs and implementing a single GST rate stand as imperative measures to shield these MSMEs, which collectively possess the power to drive India's growth engine. Women-led teams like this deserve all the support we can give. Muralidhar and Swati's children deserve an India where their future thrives," he added.

