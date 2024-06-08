Saturday, June 08, 2024
     
Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad, Rae Bareli next week to decide which seat he will keep: Sources

Rahul Gandhi won both Rae Bareli and Wayanad by a margin of 3,90,030 and 3,64,422 votes respectively. The Congress leader is yet to decide which seat he will represent as MP.

Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: June 08, 2024 14:14 IST
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi during
Image Source : PTI Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi during the extended Congress Working Committee meeting, in New Delhi.

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who contested Lok Sabha elections 2024 from two seats -- Kerala's Wayanad and Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli -- and won the election from both the seats with a huge margin, has yet not decided which seat will he keep. As per the rules, a candidate can contest election from two seats but is allowed to represent as MP on any one of the winning constituencies.

According to sources, Rahul is likely to visit Wayanad and Rae Bareli next week to decide which seat he will keep. Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may also accompany former Congress president.

