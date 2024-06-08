Should Rahul Gandhi take over as Congress chief? CWC meet in Delhi underway amid Lok Sabha poll results

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi during the extended Congress Working Committee meeting

Congress CWC meet: The Congress' top leadership on Saturday began crucial deliberations on the Lok Sabha election results to chalk out its future strategy at a meeting of the party's working committee. The meeting is being attended by top brass, including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, besides other leaders will participate in the deliberations.

Senior party leaders and members of the CWC, along with Congress Legislature Party leaders and Pradesh Congress Committee presidents from various states, will analyse the party's performance and suggest measures to strengthen the organisation.

Kharge, who has convened the meeting, will also host a dinner for all extended CWC members and party MPs at the hotel. The party MPs will also elect the new Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson at this meeting. Sonia Gandhi is likely to be re-elected as CPP Chairperson.

"The 2024 elections have been a moral defeat for Narendra Modi and the BJP while being a morale booster for the Indian National Congress and the INDIA Janbandhan. The extended Congress Working Committee is meeting at 11 am today and the Congress Parliamentary Party will meet at 5.30 pm," Ramesh said in a post on X.

How has Congress performed in 2024 Lok Sabha elections?

The Congress has emerged as the second-largest party in the Lok Sabha, improving its tally to 99 from 52 in the 2019 elections. This will be the first time that the Congress, since its ouster from power in 2014, will get the post of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. It failed to get the position in the past 10 years as its tally was below the requisite 10 per cent of total seats in the House, both in 2014 and 2019.

Which seat will Rahul Gandhi keep?

According to sources, Rahul Gandhi is unlikely to decide on - Rae Bareli or Wayanad - seats today. The Congress will only take any decision after visiting both the constituencies next week. Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may also accompany him to Rae Bareli.