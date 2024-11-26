Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi, says 'I guarantee you, PM has not read the Constitution'

Follow us on Image Source : X Rahul Gandhi

On the occasion of Constitution Day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of not adhering to the principles enshrined in the Indian Constitution. Addressing a gathering during the Congress’ Samvidhan Rakshak Abhiyaan, Gandhi alleged that the BJP government, along with the RSS, was working to strengthen societal barriers against marginalized communities such as Dalits, Adivasis, and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

"I guarantee you that Prime Minister Modi has not read the Constitution. If he had, he wouldn’t do the things he does every day," said Rahul Gandhi. He emphasized that the Constitution is not merely a book but embodies India's ethos of truth and non-violence spanning thousands of years. "It does not permit violence; it shows the path of non-violence," he added.

Gandhi reiterated his party’s commitment to conducting caste-based censuses in states where the Congress is in power. Citing the ongoing caste census in Telangana as a “historic step,” he assured that similar measures would be implemented across the country wherever Congress forms the government.

"The wall obstructing the progress of Dalits, Adivasis, and OBCs is being fortified by the BJP and the RSS. Our government will not only weaken this wall but dismantle it," he declared. He further pointed out that systemic discrimination exists across fields like education and media, where marginalized communities lack representation, whether as anchors or media owners.

Addressing aspirations of the younger generation, Gandhi said many want to pursue careers in engineering or media, but systemic barriers often deny them opportunities. "Today, there is hardly any representation of backward communities in media ownership or among anchors. This reflects the skewed opportunities available to them," he remarked.

Describing the Constitution as a tool for justice, Gandhi called for a renewed focus on its values, which he said were being undermined. “The entire system in this country is working against Dalits, Adivasis, and backward-class people. It is our responsibility to restore the vision of the Constitution,” he said.