Rahul Gandhi shares video celebrating 2 years of Bharat Jodo Yatra, says 'I discovered power to truly listen'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared a heartwarming video on the 2nd anniversary of the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir on Saturday, saying that this journey has taught him the beauty of silence.

Taking to X Gandhi wrote, "The Bharat Jodo Yatra taught me the beauty of silence. In the midst of cheering crowds and slogans, I discovered the power to tune out the noise and focus entirely on the person next to me—to truly listen."

He also said that in these two years, he has listened to thousands of Indians from diverse backgrounds and each voice has carried wisdom, taught him something new and each individual has represented beloved Bharat Mata.

"The Yatra proved that Indians are inherently loving people. When I started this journey I said love will conquer hate and hope will defeat fear, today our mission remains the same - to ensure the voice of Bharat Mata, the voice of love is heard in every corner of our beloved country. #BharatJudneTak," added Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi launched the yatra from Kanyakumari on September 7, 2022. It culminated on January 30, 2023, as Gandhi capped his ambitious 145-day journey in Srinagar.

During the yatra, he addressed 12 public meetings, more than 100 street corner meetings and 13 press conferences. He had over 275 planned walking interactions and more than 100 sitting interactions.