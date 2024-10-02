'Sportspersons should take charge of sports associations instead of politicians', says Rahul Gandhi | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : RAHUL GANDHI (X) LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with a player from Haryana.

The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today (October 2) met a group of players from Haryana and said that sportspersons should take charge of sports bodies instead of politicians.

"No money, no game' - this is the reality for most athletes in India today. Met a group of players from Haryana and across the country and listened to their problems," the LoP said in a post in Hindi on X.

The Congress leader also shared a seven-minute video of his conversation with players in poll-bound Haryana.

"Completely disappointed with the system, struggling with lack of basic facilities like diet, rest and training, these youth are also losing hope and confidence - this is a bigger loss for India than missing out on Olympic Glory," he said.

Only transparency, fairness would ensure equal benefits for players: Gandhi

He further said that India has immense talent, but only transparency, fairness and access would ensure that every player gets equal benefits.

"Unless we bring in a system that directly supports sportspersons and puts sportspersons in charge instead of politicians in sports associations, India cannot achieve its true potential. India has immense talent - only transparency, fairness and access to all necessary facilities will ensure that every promising player gets equal benefit," he added.

"Bat pakadna nahin aata, lekin association pakad rakha hai' (Can't hold the bat, but has held the association)," he said in the video.

When will Haryana vote?

Haryana will go to the polls on October 5 to elect its 90-member state legislative assembly, with the results set to be announced on October 8. In the 2019 elections, the BJP emerged as the single largest party, winning 40 seats, while Congress secured 30 seats.