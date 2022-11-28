After riding a motorbike, Rahul Gandhi now turns cyclist in Bharat Jodo Yatra | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI/SCREENGRAB Rahul Gandhi rides a bicycle during Bharat Jodo Yatra in MP's Ujjain.

Just a day after riding a motorbike in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen enjoying a bicycle ride on Monday as the Bharat Jodo Yatra headed towards Ujjain.

The padayatra which began in the morning from Indore's Bada Ganpati square entered its sixth day in Madhya Pradesh. Gandhi was joined by famous Urdu poet Rahat Indori's son Satlaj Rahat with the former presenting two books dedicated to his late father to the congress leader.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached Indore on Sunday on the fifth day of its Madhya Pradesh leg. On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi was seen riding a motorbike during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Mhow.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra reached Indore on Sunday on the fifth day of its Madhya Pradesh leg. People from different sections of society including a differently-abled man, Manohar, also joined the foot march and Gandhi was seen pushing his wheelchair to some distance.

What is the Bharat Jodo Yatra?

The yatra, a mass contact initiative of the Congress, will cover a distance of 380 km in the Malwa-Nimar region of western Madhya Pradesh in 12 days before entering Rajasthan on December 4, as per the schedule announced by the party.

The foot march entered Madhya Pradesh on November 23 at Bodarli village in Burhanpur district from neighbouring Maharashtra. In the last six days, the yatra has completed more than half of its journey in Madhya Pradesh. The march led by Gandhi has so far covered Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone and Indore districts in MP.

