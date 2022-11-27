Rahul Gandhi rides a motorbike during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Mhow | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi in Madhya Pradesh

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached Indore on Sunday on the fifth day of its Madhya Pradesh leg. On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi was seen riding a motorbike during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Mhow.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra reached Indore on Sunday on the fifth day of its Madhya Pradesh leg. People from different sections of society including a differently-abled man, Manohar, also joined the foot march and Gandhi was seen pushing his wheelchair to some distance.

The man said he told Gandhi that the country now needs a change. After a night halt at Mhow, the birthplace of Dr B R Ambedkar, the yatra participants resumed the march on Sunday morning. The yatra passed through the suburban area of Rau and reached Indore. A red carpet was rolled out to welcome when the march reached Rau.

