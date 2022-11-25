Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi along with his sister Priyanka performs 'aarti' at Narmada Ghat | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Rahul Gandhi's sister Priyanka Gandhi joined Bharat Jodo Yatra in MP

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with his sister and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday performed 'aarti' at Narmada Ghat in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh.

Former MP chief minister Kamal Nath, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband Robert Vadra and their son Rehan were also seen matching steps with Rahul Gandhi on the third day of the yatra's Madhya Pradesh leg.

Earlier, Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by her brother for the second consecutive day on Friday during its Madhya Pradesh leg.

The yatra began in the morning from Kherda in Khargone district.

Madhya Pradesh Congress media department chairman K K Mishra said that Gandhi reached Omkareshwar, one of the 12 jyotirlings in the country, in the evening.

Gandhi offered prayers at the temple and also take part in the Narmada River aarti, he said.

The yatra entered the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Madhya Pradesh on November 23 from Burhanpur district after completing its Maharashtra leg.

It will cover 380 km in 12 days in the Malwa-Nimar region of Madhya Pradesh before entering Rajasthan. A large number of tribals reside in this agricultural region.

