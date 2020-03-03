RaGa asks PM Modi to not play 'clown on social media' and focus on coronavirus

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has taken a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'playing clown at social media'. In his tweet, Rahul tagged PM Modi's official twitter handle and wrote, "Quit wasting India's time playing the clown with your social media accounts, when India is facing an emergency. Focus the attention of every Indian on taking on the coronavirus challenge."

Rahul Gandhi, in his tweet, also posted a video of Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong delivering a message about how to tackle coronavirus.

Dear @PMOIndia,



Quit wasting India's time playing the clown with your social media accounts, when India is facing an emergency. Focus the attention of every Indian on taking on the Corona virus challenge.



Here's how it's done..#coronavirusindia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had tweeted his intentions to quit social media on the coming Sunday (March 8), leaving everyone speculating as to why PM Modi would take such a decision.

This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted.

On Tuesday the prime minister brought an end to the speculations by tweeting that he would give his social media accounts to women who inspire him, with March 8 being Woman's Day.

In his tweet, PM Modi wrote, "This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using."

This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions.



Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs. pic.twitter.com/CnuvmFAKEu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020

