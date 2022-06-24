Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Rahul Gandhi's 'patience' remark citing Sachin Pilot sparks political speculations in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan political news: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remark on Wednesday (June 22) that "Congress party teaches patience", during which he referred to Sachin Pilot, has triggered fresh speculations over the party leadership in Rajasthan.

Sharing the experience of his recent ED grilling with the party workers at the AICC headquarters in Delhi on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi said, "The ED officials asked me about the patience with which I answered their questions...I'm in Congress since 2004, patience is inculcated in us and every leader of the party understands this."

He then said, "Congress party teaches patience. I am working since 2004, Sachin Pilot is sitting here, Siddaramaiah ji is here."

Following the former Congress chief's remarks, party leaders in Rajasthan are speculating if there is a possibility of a major change in state politics.

As soon as the video of Rahul Gandhi's speech went viral, senior leaders holding plum posts started calling each other to discuss the status quo in Rajasthan.

A senior leader told news agency IANS, "Why did Rahul Gandhi make this comment at this point of time? It seems something big is cooking."

Another leader said that while the CM's chair seems stable as of now, as a big drama is unfolding in Maharashtra, Pilot can be again appointed as Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief.

In 2020, Pilot had rebelled against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's leadership by heading to Manesar along with 18 MLAs. Soon after, he was removed both as Rajasthan PCC chief and Deputy Chief Minister.

Since then, a cold war-like situation has existed between the two factions headed by Gehlot and Pilot.

In the three-and-a-half-year rule of the present Congress government, there have been many discussions of leadership change, but Gehlot has managed hold fort by keeping his MLAs together.

Meanwhile, Pilot has been busy visiting different places and meeting his followers.

When Congress MLAs were recently camping in Udaipur ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls, Pilot was seen touring the border cities of Rajasthan and Punjab, where he drew a large crowd.

Now Rahul Gandhi's statement has triggered fresh speculations as Pilot is a sitting MLA without any post since 2020.

Senior Congress leader and a staunch Pilot supporter, Sushil Asopa, tweeted, "Rahul Gandhi said that Sachin Pilot is sitting patiently. Pilot can be patient, but the people of Rajasthan can't remain patient as they wanted to see Pilot as Rajasthan CM in 2018."

