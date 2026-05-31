Rahul Gandhi meets CBSE student at centre of OSM row, says he got 'insults instead of answers'

New Delhi:

A controversy surrounding a CBSE Class 12 answer sheet has now taken a political turn, with Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi meeting the students at the centre of the row and criticising those who targeted them online. The students had earlier raised concerns after one of them, Vedant Shrivastava, claimed that the Physics answer sheet uploaded under his roll number did not belong to him.

The issue sparked widespread discussion on social media and eventually prompted the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to acknowledge an error. Days later, Rahul Gandhi met Vedant and other students who were involved in raising concerns about the matter, questioning the criticism and online abuse they faced after speaking up.

Rahul Gandhi meets CBSE students amid answer sheet row

Sharing a video of the interaction on X, Rahul Gandhi referred to Vedant and the other students as "anti-national Soros agents" in a sarcastic swipe at those who had labelled them online after they questioned the CBSE evaluation process.

"A revealing chat with my fellow "anti-national Soros agents." Vedant and his friends are brilliant, brave young Indians who asked CBSE and the Modi government simple questions but got insults instead of answers. They deserve a bright and secure future. We will make sure they get it," Rahul Gandhi wrote.

The remarks came days after CBSE acknowledged that an incorrect Physics answer sheet had been uploaded under Vedant's roll number and later provided him with the correct answer book.

Students recall online backlash

In the video shared by Rahul Gandhi, Vedant spoke about the criticism he received after raising concerns publicly.

"They started calling us anti-national and Pakistani," the student said.

He further claimed that some people believed "that we are some deep state agents that are trying to create a rest in India."

Responding to Vedant's account, Rahul Gandhi criticised those who targeted the students over the issue.

"And your students, I mean, you've got nothing to do with anything. You're asking for your answer sheet, that's all. Now suddenly you become anti-nationals. You have to accept the problem if you want to solve the problem," Rahul Gandhi said.

"You're just refusing to accept that the problem. You're blaming the poor kids and saying, you know, you're deep state, you're spies or terrorists," he added.

How the controversy began

The controversy started after Vedant claimed that the Physics answer sheet uploaded by CBSE under his roll number did not belong to him.

His posts quickly gained traction online and triggered a broader debate about the board's newly introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) system as well as the process through which students can access evaluated answer books.

Following a review of the matter, CBSE acknowledged the mistake and informed Vedant that the correct answer sheet had been sent to his registered email address.

The board also stated that steps were being taken to revise his result if required, based on the findings of the review.

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