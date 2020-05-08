Govt needs to be transparent on handling lockdown exit strategy: Rahul Gandhi

Government needs to maintain transparency in its actions on handling COVID, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday asked the government to be transparent on its actions of handling COVID-19 situation and lockdown exit strategy in the country. The central thing that government needs to do now is, give a little bit of transparency on its actions. We need to understand when they open the coronavirus lockdown what will be the criteria for its opening, he said while addressing reporters via video conferencing.

Addressing the reporters, Rahul Gandhi said that today the concern is not what we are going to do five years from now but it matters what are we planning for the current siuation.

On being asked what the government or Congress-ruled states should do to address the concerns of the migrant workers including those who will be returning from abroad, Rahul Gandhi said that there is need to create demand so that supply process begins. There is no supply because there is no demand, therefore, money has to be put in, small-medium businesses have to be projected, their interests have to be taken care.

Coronavirus is only dangerous for 1-2 per cent of people while there is no life-threatening concern for 95 per cent, therefore, people should be made aware and need to overcome their inner beliefs and apprehensions related to coronavirus.

