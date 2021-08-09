Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi on two-day Jammu and Kashmir visit from today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to Srinagar from today during which he will inaugurate the party's Jammu and Kashmir headquarters and meet Congress workers.

Rahul, who will reach Srinagar in the afternoon, will attend the wedding of the son of J&K Congress chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir in the evening. On August 10, he will inaugurate the headquarters of the J&K unit of the Congress and address a meeting of party workers and leaders in the Union Territory. Ahead of the Congress' office inauguration, Rahul will visit Kheer Bhavani temple. The temple is located in Ganderbal, an hour away from Srinagar.

Rahul is also likely to visit Hazrat Bal Masjid in Srinagar. There is a possibility that Rahul may also visit the Gurudwara of the sixth Padshahi and Mazar of saint Sheikh Hamza Makhdoom.

This would be Rahul's first visit since the Modi government scrapped Article 370 and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir division; and Ladakh division. The removal of Article 370 by the Modi government was termed "unconstitutional" by Congress. The party is also demanding statehood for Jammu and Kashmir.

On August 5, 2019, the Modi government had abolished Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

