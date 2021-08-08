Change is visible in J&K: L-G Manoj Sinha on 2nd anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 | Exclusive

Follow us on Image Source : PTI People in Jammu and Kashmir are witnessing a big change, says J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The Change has started to get witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir, said Union Territory's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in an exclusive conversation with India TV on the second anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370.

In a special conversation with India TV, Manoj Sinha said that the effect of abrogation of Article 370 is visible on the ground.

The people of Jammu and Kashmir are witnessing a big change. In the last two years, as many as 7 new medical colleges have been built while the foundation stone of the Zojila Tunnel was also laid by PM Modi.

Speaking about things being done for the welfare of people, Manoj Sinha said that a right to land and job is reserved here and no one will be landless in J&K.

Every project and work is being done through the tender process and information is available on the public platform.

Speaking about transparency in the government's work, Manoj Sinha said there is no other state or UT in the country that can match the level of transparency that is there in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the last two years, so much work has been done in Jammu and Kashmir that has not been done in the past several years. Earlier projects used to start but didn't use to get approvals. Some projects were left pending for over 10-15 years.

On Pakistan, Manoj Sinha said a country like that has no right to advise in our internal affairs.

Manoj Sinha further said that the law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved. Kashmir is changing very fast. The change in J&K is a gift from Prime Minister Modi.

Two cancer institutes in Jammu and Kashmir are also the contribution of the Prime Minister. In addition to this, 7 new National Highways have been sanctioned. NIFT has been transformed in two years.

'Modi government is working for every section in every state'

Praising PM Modi's leadership, Manoj Sinha said that there is such a government in the country that does not discriminate against anyone. Modi government is working for every section in every state. The Prime Minister wants to fix the Panchayati Raj system. Two AIIMS are going to work in Jammu and Kashmir. The Modi government is trying to change the lives of farmers. Jammu and Kashmir youth is coming forward and participating in sports. The government has also announced a new film policy.

J&K L-G on employment

Speaking about employment in Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha said that 2,600 youths have been given government jobs. The results of 8 and a half thousand candidates have been released. District cadre is being given preference in jobs in Jammu and Kashmir. The results of Kashmiri Pandits are also out. 50,000 youth will get financial help this year.

The government is also providing financial help to women in the age group of 18 to 35 years.

Further, J&K L-G Manoj Sinha said that there is no shortage of money in Jammu and Kashmir. Right to land and job is safe here. Prime Minister is motivating people for self-employment. We have brought the best industrial policy in Jammu and Kashmir. The policy has been made with the contribution of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The policy will generate employment for 8 to 10 lakh people. Earlier the project used to start but the approval was not done. Now every work is done with responsibility. Jammu and Kashmir is becoming prosperous, secure and peaceful place.

