Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha: 'Govt has not been able to give clear reply to youth on employment' | Top quotes

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Rahul Gandhi addresses Lok Sabha.

New Delhi: Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi addressed the Parliament on Monday and highlighted the meployement issues of the country. He said the Central government has not been able to give clear reply to youth on employment.

"I must say, I struggled through the President's address to maintain my attention on what was being said because I had heard pretty much the same President's address the last time and the time before that. It was the same laundry list of the things that the Govt has done,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi said that any country basically organises two things, you can organize consumption and then you can organize production. “The modern way of saying organizing consumption is services. The modern way of saying organizing production is manufacturing, but there is more to production than simply manufacturing. We have as a country failed in organizing production. We have excellent companies that try to organize production...essentially what we have done is we have handed over the organization of production to the Chinese. This mobile phone, even though we are saying we make this mobile phone in India, that is not a fact. This phone is not made in India. This phone is assembled in India. All the components of this phone are made in China...we are paying a tax to China,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi said that Prime Minister Modi proposed the 'Make in India' program, I think it was a good idea. “The result is right in front of you, manufacturing fell from 15.3% of GDP in 2014 to 12.6% of GDP today, which is the lowest share of manufacturing in 60 years. I am not blaming the Prime Minister, it would not be fair to say that he did not try. I could say that the Prime Minister tried but he failed,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi said that AI on its own is meaningless because it operates on data and every single data that comes out of production system is owned by China.

He said that four technologies that are driving change in mobility include electric motors, batteries, optics and the application of AI.