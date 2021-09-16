Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi's 'Hindu' remark: Will lodge FIR against him, says MP Minister Narottam Mishra

Trouble is set to rise for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his controversial 'Lakshmi-Durga' and 'Hindu' remarks. The Madhya Pradesh government is planning to lodge an FIR against Rahul Gandhi. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra told India TV that the state government is taking legal opinion to file a complaint against the former Congress president.

"Rahul Gandhi is a 'wishful' Pandit. He knows nothing about Hindu religion," Mishra said.

Speaking at an event of the All India Mahila Congress in New Delhi on Wednesday (September 15), Rahul Gandhi had hit out at the RSS-BJP accusing them of using Hindu sentiments for political gains.

Asserting that Goddess Lakshmi stands for the power that helps one attain one's goals and Goddess Durga stands for the power that protects, the former Congress chief said while his party had strengthened these powers when in government, the ruling BJP dispensation have diminished these powers.

"Ye kis prakar ke Hindu hain. Ye jhoote Hindu hain.

Ye Hindu dharm ka prayog karte hain, ye dharm ki dalali karte hain, magar ye Hindu nahin hain (What kind of Hindus are they? They are fake Hindus. They use Hindu religion, they are brokers of religion, but they are not Hindus," Gandhi said, attacking the BJP-RSS.

Referring to Gandhi's statement, Mishra told India TV that the Wayanad MP has no knowledge about Indian culture.

ALSO READ: ​BJP-RSS 'fake Hindus', they 'use' religion, says Rahul Gandhi

Latest India News