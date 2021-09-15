Wednesday, September 15, 2021
     
BJP-RSS 'fake Hindus', they 'use' religion, says Rahul Gandhi

Addressing the foundation day of the All India Mahila Congress, Gandhi said that the ideology of the Congress was completely opposite of the BJP-RSS and only one of the two ideologies can rule the country.

New Delhi Updated on: September 15, 2021 17:01 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the BJP-RSS, alleging that they were "fake Hindus" who use religion for their benefit. Addressing the foundation day of the All India Mahila Congress, Gandhi said that the ideology of the Congress was completely opposite of the BJP-RSS and only one of the two ideologies can rule the country.

Asserting that Goddess Lakshmi stands for the power that helps one attain one's goals and Goddess Durga stands for the power that protects, the former Congress chief said while his party had strengthened these powers when in government, the ruling BJP dispensation have diminished these powers.

"Ye kis prakar ke Hindu hain. Ye choose Hindu hain. Ye Hindu dharm ka prayog karte hain, ye dharm ki dalali karte hain, magar ye Hindu nahin hain (What kind of Hindus are they? They are fake Hindus. They use Hindu religion, they are brokers of religion, but they are not Hindus," Gandhi said, attacking the BJP-RSS. 

(With inputs from PTI)

